FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com)– Timely two-out hitting helped the Hogs overcome an early deficit and pick up their ninth win in a row as No. 7 Arkansas (14-2) fended off UNLV (5-9), 13-7, on a chilly Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks went 5-for-12 (.417) at the plate with two outs and collected six two-out RBI, including all five of their runs that came in the bottom of the fourth, in the win. The five-run fourth featured four run-scoring singles with two outs.

Harold Coll was the night’s offensive hero, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles, a home run and a team-leading four RBI. His homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the second, was his first as a Razorback.

UNLV maintained a 4-2 lead entering the bottom half of the fourth inning, but Arkansas’ five runs turned the game around. Freshman Reese Robinett delivered the biggest blow of the inning, driving in a pair of two-out runs on a single to put the Hogs ahead, 7-4.

Jace Bohrofen also came up big in the inning, driving in a run on a two-out single. The Razorback captain finished his night 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBI, moving his season slash line to a team-leading .442/.565/.856.

Jared Wegner, meanwhile, extended his team-best hitting streak to nine game and collected his team-leading 27th RBI in Tuesday night’s win. Kendall Diggs, hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, racked up an RBI on three hits, including a double, and a pair of walks.

On the mound, freshman left-hander Parker Coil made his second career start and lasted 2 1/3 innings. He struck out a career-high four while allowing four runs on four hits and a walk.

In relief of Coil, emergent relief ace Dylan Carter threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout before giving way to Austin Ledbetter, who followed him with 2 2/3 innings of three-run ball and matched his career high in strikeouts with five. Cody Adcock (1.1 IP, 1 SO) and Gage Wood (1.0 IP) locked down the final 2 1/3 innings and did not allow a run.

Arkansas will go for the midweek series sweep against UNLV tomorrow afternoon. First pitch in the finale between the Hogs and Hustlin’ Rebels is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, on SEC Network+.