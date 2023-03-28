FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 6 Arkansas (21-4) scored in each of the first four innings, including a seven-run third inning, and blasted its way past Omaha (7-11), 16-3, in a run-rule win on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tuesday’s win was the Hogs’ 15th consecutive at Baum-Walker Stadium, Arkansas’ longest home winning streak under head coach Dave Van Horn. Arkansas, now 18-1 at home this season, is one win shy of matching their longest home winning streak since 1997 (16).

The Razorback offense scored 16 runs on 14 hits and nine walks, powered by multi-hit nights from Tavian Josenberger (2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 BB), Kendall Diggs (3-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB) and Jace Bohrofen (2-for-3, 3 RBI). Josenberger’s third-inning homer, his fourth of the season, extended Arkansas’ streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to 21.

Arkansas scored five runs in the second inning and opened a 6-2 lead, aided by four consecutive walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Hogs did even more damage in the third, scoring seven on six hits, three walks and an error to push the lead to 13-3.

Jared Wegner (1-for-3, 2 RBI), Peyton Stovall (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and John Bolton (1-for-2, 2 RBI) each had multiple RBI in the Razorbacks’ win on Tuesday night. Wegner, who has played in all 25 games this season, is now slashing .382/.513/.831 with a team-leading 11 home runs and a team-high 40 runs batted in on the year.

It was more than enough for the Razorback pitching staff, which did not allow a hit after the third inning. True freshman Ben Bybee (2.0, 1 SO) started and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks before giving way to fellow true freshman Gage Wood, who struck out three in his two scoreless innings of work.

Razorback infielder Ben McLaughlin, however, was the story of the night on the mound. The Golden Colo., native made his pitching debut in relief of Wood and was fantastic, striking out a pair of Omaha batters in his 1-2-3 scoreless inning.

Freshmen Christian Foutch (1.0 IP) and Parker Coil (1.0 IP, 1 SO) locked down the final two innings to secure the Razorbacks’ 16-3 run-rule win.

Arkansas will gear up for its third weekend of SEC play, welcoming in Western Division foe Alabama for a three games at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch between the Hogs and Crimson Tide is 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, on SEC Network+.