FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It wasn’t easy, but the Diamond Hogs got another mid-week win on Tuesday as they took down Army 7-5.

Three home runs powered the Razorbacks to victory, a three-run bomb from Jared Wegner pulled them within one run of the Black Knights in the sixth inning and a solo shot from Jace Bohrofen tied them up at 4-4.

The Black Knights came back and scored another run to give them the 5-4 lead, but Kendall Diggs came up clutch for the Hogs in the eighth with a three-run bomb to give them the 7-5 lead.

