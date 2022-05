FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs took down Alabama 7-3 in game one on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks were down to the Crimson Tide 3-0, but had a big fifth inning with a two-run homer from Peyton Stovall and then a three-run shot from Cayden Wallace to take the lead.

Arkansas will take on Alabama for game two on Friday night at 7 p.m.