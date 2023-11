FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to UNC 87-72 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Friday.

Tramon Mark led the team with 34 points before he fell on his back with just over a minute left to go in the game and had to be taken off the court in a stretcher.

Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Layden Blocker had to say after the matchup in the video above.

Up next for the Hogs, a matchup with No. 9 Duke on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.