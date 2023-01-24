FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas had its best defensive performance of the year – and one of its best overall – in a 60-40 victory over LSU Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks were led by Davonte Davis (16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds), Anthony Black (14 points, seven rebounds and three steals), Ricky Council IV (10 points, six rebounds and career-high tying seven assists) and Makhi Mitchell (10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots).

The following is a breakdown of the defensive dominance:

• Arkansas held LSU to 40 points, which ties for the 10th lowest by any opponent in the modern era (1970-71) and the second-fewest in an SEC game.

• Arkansas held LSU to 25.9% shooting (14-of-54), which is the fifth lowest by an SEC opponent and lowest since holding Vanderbilt to a record-low in SEC games of 25% (14-of-56) on Feb. 10, 2018.

• No LSU player scored in double digits.

• LSU was just 3-of-25 (12%) from the field in the first half.

• The 14 points ties for the sixth-lowest point total by an opponent in the shot clock era. The 38 points by Arkansas is the sixth-best, first half total this season.

• The 14 points are the third lowest in a half by an SEC opponent behind 9 by Miss State (2/7/15) and 11 by Vandy (1/12/13).

• The 24-point halftime lead ties for the sixth-largest halftime advantage in an SEC game.

The solid Razorback defense helped Arkansas outscore LSU 18-4 on points off turnovers and 15-7 on fastbreak points.

Adam Miller and KJ Williams led LSU with nine points, but the pair was just 5-of-22 from the field.

Arkansas will step out of league play to face #17 Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday (Jan. 28). The game will be played in Waco, Texas. Tipoff is set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised by ESPN.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 38 – LSU: 14

• Arkansas had a 15-0 run to take a 30-11 lead. The run was second-best run total for the season behind 17-0 runs versus Louisville and Troy.

• Arkansas had 10 assists on 15 made baskets and only committed five turnovers. LSU committed 10 turnovers.

• Arkansas was 4-of-7 from 3-point range and LSU was 0-of-3.

• Devo Davis led Arkansas with 12 points and Anthony Black had 10 points.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas: 22 – LSU: 26

• LSU started the second half on a 15-2 run to make the score (40-29). Arkansas was just 1-of-8 from the field to start the half while LSU made 7 of its first 12.

• Davonte Davis called a timeout after the opening LSU run to allow the Razorbacks to regroup.

• LSU got to within 11 on two other occasions before the Razorbacks used an 11-1 run to push the lead back to 21 with 4:42 left.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas wore all pink uniforms with “ARKANSAS” on the front as part of Coaches vs Cancer Suits and Sneakers week. It was the first time Arkansas had worn pink uniforms.

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Anthony Black – Davonte Davis – Ricky Council – Jordan Walsh – Makhi Mitchell. This is the 10th and the most common starting lineup this season.

• Arkansas won the tip.

• Devo Davis scored the first points of the game at 18:18.

• Kamani Johnson was the first Razorback sub.

• Jalen Graham only had six points, but they were the only six Razorback points off the bench. All three of his baskets were dunks. He was +20 in 16:59 played.

• Arkansas only had 20 alley-oops heading into the game, but just one in SEC play. The Razorbacks had three alley-oops in the win over LSU.

• Eric Musselman is 9-1 as Arkansas head coach when avenging a loss. The only time a team beat Arkansas the first time and Coach Muss did not get a win in the second meeting of the year was in his first year with the Hogs when Mississippi State tipped in a game-winner at the buzzer for a one-point win.

• Arkansas eclipsed 8,000,000 in tickets sold in this the 30th year of Bud Walton Arena.

• Arkansas is 42-35 all-time versus LSU, including an impressive 23-8 mark in games played in Fayetteville.