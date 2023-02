FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down the Kentucky Wildcats 88-73 on Tuesday night.

The win marks the first time in program history the Hogs have beaten Kentucky three times in a row.

It also marks Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman’s 200th collegiate win.

Hear from Musselman, Devo Davis and Anthony Black about the win in the videos above.