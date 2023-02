FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down Texas A&M 81-70 at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night.

Devo Davis and Ricky Council IV both had 19 points on the night and Makhel Mitchell had 13 rebounds and seven blocks in the win.

See what head coach Eric Musselman, Makhel Mitchell and Devo Davis had to say about the win in the videos above.

Up next for the team, they hit the road to take on South Carolina. That game set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.