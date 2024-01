FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team will kick off SEC play at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday when they take on the 25th-ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are 11-2 on the year and are currently sitting at 15th in the NET rankings.

Head coach Eric Musselman previewed the matchup with the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

You can see the full press conference in the video above.

The Hogs take on the Tigers at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.