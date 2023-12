TULSA, Ok. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 19 Oklahoma 79-70 in the BOK Center on Saturday.

It was the third and final Crimson and Cardinal Classic for Arkansas and Oklahoma as the Sooners will join the SEC next season.

Hear what head coach Eric Musselman said after the game in the video above. Musselman was ejected from the matchup with 15:50 to go in the second half.

The Hogs fall to 6-4 on the season now and will play Lipscomb in Little Rock next Saturday.