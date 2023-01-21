FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion each added 13 points in the win.

Ole Miss was in control most of the first half before Pinion made a layup with 2:59 left before the break to put the Razorbacks up 26-25, a lead they would not relinquish the for rest of the game.

Arkansas rode that momentum into the second half and pushed the lead to 21 (63-42) with 6:16 to play.

The Rebels answered with an 11-1 run to trim their deficit to 11 (64-53) with 4:20 to play. However, Davis ended the dry spell with a free throw and the Razorbacks maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.

Ole Miss only had two players score in double figures as Jayveous McKinnis and Daeshun Ruffin each scored 10 points.

Arkansas stays at home to host the LSU Tigers on Tuesday (Jan. 24). Tipoff is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 32 – Ole Miss: 29

• Arkansas used a late run to lead the last three minutes of the half.

• There were four ties and nine lead changes.

• Arkansas only committed four turnovers and had five steals.

• Davonte Davis led the Hogs with nine points.

• Makhi Mitchell only scored two points in 5:56 but led the team with a +7.

• Ole Miss shot 52.2% and only took two 3-pointers, making one. Arkansas was 3-of-11 from 3-point range.

• Jayveous McKinnis led the Rebels with eight points.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas: 37 – Ole Miss: 28

• Arkansas turned up the defensive pressure in the second half as Ole Miss only shot 37.9% and committed eight turnovers thanks to seven Razorback steals. Also, Arkansas had zero blocked shots in the first half with four in the second.

• Ole Miss was just 2-of-7 at the foul line in the period.

• Arkansas was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 at the line.

• Black had 11 of his points, four of his assists and four of his steals in the second half.

• All 10 of Daeshun Ruffin’s points for Ole Miss came in the second half.