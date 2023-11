FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready for their final game of the year and it’s a big one as they take on rivals, the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

The last time the Hogs won the Battle Line Trophy was in 2021.

Hear what KJ Jefferson, Dominique Johnson, Cam Ball and Hudson Clark had to say about the game in the videos above and below:

The Battle Line Rivalry game will kick off at 3 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.