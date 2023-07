NASHVILLE, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – Before SEC Media Days officially got going for the Hogs, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and Landon Jackson spoke to local media.

You can watch all three of those interviews in the video above.

Sam Pittman and his players will take the podium at SEC Media Days from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Grand Hyatt.