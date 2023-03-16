FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (22-12) defeated Louisiana Tech (19-13) in game in which the Razorbacks led wire-to-wire to cruise to a 69-47 victory in the first round of the Postseason WNIT. Arkansas held the Lady Techsters to just three points in the first quarter, a season-low defensively in a quarter, which set the tone for the Razorbacks in the victory. In a game where Arkansas led by as many as 23 points, Chrissy Carr led the way with 17 points. Samara Spencer also had a great night to capture her second career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 11 assists. The Razorbacks are now 8-0 in opening round Postseason WNIT games.

Arkansas’ first nine points came off three 3-pointers, as Arkansas got off to a 9-2 lead. LA Tech was empty on their first four possessions but converted on their fifth off a jumper, which would be their lone field goal of the quarter. Arkansas went on a 5-0 run, and at the media timeout with 4:45 left in the first quarter, the Razorbacks led 11-2. Out of the media timeout, Arkansas was held in a scoring drought for nearly four minutes, but luckily held LA Tech scoreless for over six minutes during that period. After going 0-for-6 from the field, Makayla Daniels knocked down a 3-pointer. Arkansas led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter, while holding LA Tech 1-for-15 for 7 percent shooting from the field. Three points is also the least amount of points Arkansas has given up in a quarter this season.

The Razorbacks kept rolling and started the quarter on a 4-0 run. After 8.5 minutes blanked from the field, LA Tech made a basket and followed that up with another layup. Saylor Poffenbarger knocked down a 3-pointer, Arkansas’ fifth of the game, but then LA Tech went on a 10-2 run, while the Razorbacks were held in a scoring drought for over two minutes. Arkansas led 24-17 with less than five minutes left in the quarter. Maryam Dauda dug the Razorbacks out of the hole with a jumper to start a 9-0 run and followed that up with a layup off a pass from Carr, who then knocked down a 3-pointer on Arkansas’ next possession. LA Tech scored two straight baskets, but Carr made two freebies before the half, as Arkansas led 35-21 at the half. Arkansas had 12 assists on 12 baskets in the first half.

LA Tech got on the board first in the second half with an and-1 and followed that up with a 3-pointer to start the quarter on a 6-0 run. Dauda got the Razorbacks on the board in the second half with two free throws, but Arkansas was still searching for their first field goal of the quarter. With less than five minutes left in the quarter, Spencer drove to the basket for a layup, but LA Tech responded with one of their own. Carr then drilled a 3-pointer on her first miss thanks to a big offensive board by Daniels. With less than two minutes left in the quarter, Arkansas led 46-37. Arkansas held LA Tech empty on their next three possessions, as Arkansas held a 48-37 edge going into the fourth quarter.

Arkansas came up empty on its first two possessions in the fourth quarter, but Carr delivered with a triple. Erynn Barnum then got to work, delivering three of the Razorbacks’ next four baskets. With a 6-0 run, LA Tech took a timeout, as Arkansas led, 59-40, with 6:28 left in the game. The Lady Techsters went on a 4-0 run, but Spencer found Barnum under the basket for another layup. The Razorbacks closed the game on an 8-3 run and outscored the Lady Techsters 21-10 in the final quarter. Arkansas earned the 69-47 victory.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Spencer was dominant on all areas of the floor with her second career double-double, doing so with 14 points and a career-high 11 assists. She also added six boards and a block in 34 minutes played

Spencer’s 11 dimes is also tied for the most assists delivered in a WNIT game by a Razorback. Her double-double in points and assists is her second of the season, marking the first Hog to have a double-double in points and assists since 2016-17 when Jailyn Mason did so

Carr led the game with 17 points with four 3-pointers and going 5-for-6 from the free throw line. She also added five boards

Barnum delivered 14 points off 7-of-12 shooting with six boards, three assists and a block

Poffenbarger registered 11 defensive rebounds and three assists. She now has 204 defensive rebounds on the season, becoming the first Razorback to ever log 200+ defensive boards in a season

All 12 players saw the floor, with the bench recording 16 points. Dauda was 3-for-3 from the field to finish with eight points, while Jersey Wolfenbarger had six points, three rebounds and two blocks

Rylee Langerman did great things on the floor, adding four boards and a block

Arkansas is now 8-0 in WNIT opening round games

The Razorbacks were 13-for-15 for 86.7 percent from the free throw line

Arkansas’ 22 wins is the most since 2019-20 when that team had 24

UP NEXT

Arkansas will play Stephen F. Austin in the second round of the Postseason WNIT. The game is set for Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.