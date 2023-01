FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team doesn’t have it easy when it comes to this week’s games.

On Thursday, they head to Baton Rouge to take on No. 3 LSU for the second time this season. The Tigers beat the Hogs 69-45 back in December.

Then on Sunday, the team heads to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the No. 1 ranked Gamecocks.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors had to say on Tuesday about those matchups and more in the video above.