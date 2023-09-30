FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas drops another trophy game in the 2023 season, this time to the Texas A&M Aggies in Jerry World.

The Hogs falling to A&M 34-22 on Saturday in Arlington.

Hear what head coach Sam Pittman, quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Rocket Sanders, defensive lineman Landon Jackson and safety Hudson Clark had to say about the loss in the videos above and below.

The Razorbacks stay on the road, as they will face Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 7. Kickoff between the Hogs and the Rebels set for 6:30 p.m.