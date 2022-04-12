FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is gearing up for their open spring practice on Saturday.
Sam Pittman broke down how it was going to look for fans when they come to Razorback Stadium to watch.
by: Courtney Mims
Posted:
Updated:
by: Courtney Mims
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is gearing up for their open spring practice on Saturday.
Sam Pittman broke down how it was going to look for fans when they come to Razorback Stadium to watch.