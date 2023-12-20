FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a busy day for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman as it was Early National Signing Day.

The Hogs had 16 total high school signees and eight transfer portal pickups.

Here’s the full list of 2024 high school signees:

WR ASHTON-BETHEL ROMAN

CB SELMAN BRIDGES

WR KROSSE JOHNSON

ATH JUJU POPE

LB JUSTIN LOGANN

CB TEVIS METCALF

DE KAVION HENDERSON

DL CHARLESTON COLLINS

CB JADEN ALLEN

RB BRAYLEN RUSSELL

OL KOBE BRANHAM

OL ZURI MADISON

LB WYATT SIMMONS

QB KJ JACKSON

CB AHKHARI JOHNSON

WR CJ BROWN

Here’s a list of their portal pickups:

OL KEYSHAWN BLACKSTOCK

OL FERNANDO CARMONA

OL ADDISON NICHOLS

TE ANDRE PAASKE

S DONEIKO SLAUGHTER

K MATTHEW SHIPLEY

QB TAYLEN GREEN

LB XAVIAN SOREY

To see what Sam Pittman said today at his press conference, you can click the video above.