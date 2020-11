Due to programming on NBC tonight, Sunday 11-8, there was no Pig Trail Show on KNWA & KARK.

You can watch the Pig Trail Show, block by block below. Alyssa Orange & Mike Irwin break down the Hogs offense & defense against the Tennessee Volunteers, our Former Razorback Roundtable talks about the resiliency of the Hogs after trailing 13-0, and future Hog Lucas Coley talks about his senior season and what he’s looking forward to about coming to the Hill.