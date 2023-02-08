FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill.

Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.

Sam Pittman’s squad begins spring practice on March 9 with five new assistant coaches on staff for Pittman’s fourth year at the helm. The Hogs are coming off their second straight bowl victory with a thrilling 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Team captain and quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his senior season with numerous school records in his sight. Jefferson, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and running back Raheim Sanders have already been named as some of the best players returning at their position in the SEC and nationally.

First pitch for the softball team at Bogle Park is set for 3 p.m. as the Razorbacks take on UAB in the second of a three-game series. Head Coach Courtney Deifel and her team open the season on Friday at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas with a doubleheader against Weber State and UNLV. After back-to-back SEC titles and trips to NCAA Super Regionals, Arkansas enters the 2023 season ranked No. 6 in the ESPN/USA softball poll. Tickets for all three games against UAB are available by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

The Razorbacks and Tennessee square off at Baum-Walker Stadium at 6 p.m. to wrap up the day. The Hogs open Dave Van Horn’s 21st season as the head coach of his alma mater next weekend in Arlington, Texas as part of the College Baseball Showdown. No. 8 Arkansas opens against No. 19 Texas on Friday (Feb. 17) night at 7 p.m. before playing No. 18 TCU on Saturday and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Sunday. For more information on baseball tickets visit arkansasrazorbacks.com or call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

The A Club’s annual spring reunion will also take place during Wooo Pig Weekend with details for A Club members to follow.

Wooo Pig Weekend Schedule

Noon – Football Spring Game (Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium)

3 p.m. – Softball vs. UAB (Bogle Park)

6 p.m. – Baseball vs. Tennessee (Baum-Walker Stadium)