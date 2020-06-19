Pig Trail Nation proud to announce Alyssa Orange as main anchor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pig Trail Nation is excited to announce Alyssa Orange as its new statewide evening anchor!

PTN is the largest sports team in the state of Arkansas, providing daily sports coverage for KNWA-TV and KFTA-TV in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and KARK-TV in Little Rock.

“We’re thrilled to promote Alyssa within the Pig Trail Nation!” said KNWA/KFTA General Manager, Lisa Kelsey. “Her passion for sports and her ability to connect with people make her the perfect person to lead our team into a new era.”

Alyssa has been with the Pig Trail Nation for six years, previously serving as the weekend anchor. In her time in Fayetteville, she’s covered several major sports stories, from breaking coaching changes to the NFL Draft and the College World Series.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent the Pig Trail Nation and continue to cover Arkansas Athletics,” Orange said. “I’ve had the privilege of building relationships with Razorback coaches, players, administrators and fans over the years and look forward to continuing to do so. But most importantly, I am excited to continue to work alongside a great team and take our coverage to the next level.”

A native of Virginia, Alyssa grew up in the TV business. Her dad worked at a station in Richmond, VA. After graduating from Florida State University, she worked at WCTV in Tallahassee, FL, and at KTAB/KRBC in Abilene, TX, before moving to Fayetteville.

Outside of work, Alyssa loves to spend time with her husband Sawyer and young son Finn, cooking and crafting, reading a good book, and cheering on her favorite pro teams – the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can watch Alyssa on the Pig Trail Nation desk on KNWA and KARK weekdays at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m., and on KFTA (FOX24) at 5:30 and 9:00 p.m.

You can also follow Alyssa on Twitter and Facebook!