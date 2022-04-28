Former Arkansas linebacker, Grant Morgan, sits down with our very own CJ Maclin before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Morgan’s dream could come true later today as the Draft kicks off at 7pm. Grant came to Arkansas as a walk-on and ended his senior season off as a Burlsworth winner. He also walked away as an Outback Bowl Champion.

Grant wants to continue to play linebacker, but is also open to play at any position when it comes to the betterment of any team in the NFL. Morgan will be hosting a private-family gathering that will take place tonight in Arkansas as they watch this year’s Draft.