FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 and Pig Trail Nation’s own Alyssa Orange has been named an Arkansas Sportscaster of the Year. Orange tied for the award with Kyle Deckelbaum of KATV.

Winners were announced on Monday, Jan. 9 by the National Sports Media Association. According to a release, among the 116 who won 2021 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors, 70 are first-time winners in their respective states, including Orange.

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 63rd awards weekend and national convention, scheduled for June 24-26 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Orange has worked in sports television since 2010. Growing up with a father who worked at a news station in Richmond, Va., she has been around the business for as long as she can remember.

She began her career covering her Alma Mater, Florida State, in Tallahassee, Fla. at WCTV then headed to Abilene, Texas, to work for KTAB/KRBC to get the opportunity to cover high school football at its best.

Over the last seven years at KNWA/FOX24, Orange has been covering all things Razorback, covering the football team in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State, the baseball team’s 2015, 2018 & 2019 run to the College World Series, the basketball team’s back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, Darren McFadden’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as well as back to back Super Bowls in Houston and Minneapolis.

In 2020, Orange was named the Main Anchor & Co-Sports Director for Pig Trail Nation.

A full list of national and state winners can be found below:

