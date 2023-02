FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – To preview the season, we sit down with the 2022 SEC pitcher of the year Chenise Delce to talk about her expectations for the season and to also see what sort of heat she’s bringing on the year.

Delce was nice enough to give us 15 pitches to see if we could make any contact. For the entire interview, head to the link above.