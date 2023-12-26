BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The city of Pine Bluff will celebrate one of the biggest shots in Razorback basketball history and life of the man that made it Wednesday night during the King Cotton Classic.

The late Charles Balentine made an 5-foot baseline jumper with 4 seconds left to lift unranked Arkansas over No. 1 North Carolina and star Michael Jordan 65-64 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 1994.

The former Newport star’s shot proved to the game-winning points when Tar Heel Steve Hale’s attempt at the buzzer went awry in the NBC nationally televised contest.

King Cotton Classic Director and former Arkansas track and field All-American Samuel Glover is excited to be honoring the 40th anniversary of the shot and Balentine, who passed away on Aug. 2.

“To be able to be a part of something like this, even though it is posthumously, means the world to an old Razorback like myself,” Glover said. “Because what greater shot was there to happen within the state of Arkansas than his shot?

“And not just the shot – the shot makes him famous – but Charles Balentine was really just a a great individual and everyone that spoke of him endeared him, loved him and talked about how great of a person he was.

“In a time like we have now, good, genuine, kind people are rare to find and the way he prepared himself for every situation, those things are few and far between nowadays.

“So when you have the opportunity to speak well of a person like Charles, we are honoring him, but it is an honor for me to be able to do it.”

Members of Balentine’s family are scheduled to be on hand for the ceremony, which will happen at the conclusion of the 7 p.m. game between Pine Bluff and Duncanville, Texas game.

Balentine’s shot came in the last win Arkansas had over a No. 1 team before the Razorbacks’ 80-76 overtime victory over Auburn at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 8, 2022.

The coaching match up was between two future Hall of Famers in Arkansas’ Eddie Sutton and North Carolina’s Dean Smith, who requested to not play the Razorbacks in either Fayetteville’s Barnhill Arena or Little Rock’s Barton Coliseum.

The win over undefeated North Carolina (19-0) was even more impressive when you factor in that it was the third Arkansas game in five days and came less than than 24 hours after winning at SMU.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to fly out of Dallas in private planes on Saturday night, but bad weather forced those planes to fly on Sunday morning instead.

In fact, the Razorbacks arrived at the arena just an hour before tip off to face a squad that included six future NBA players in Jordan, Sam Perkins, Kenny Smith, Brad Daughtery, Joe Wolf and Dave Popson.

Jordan had 21 points, Perkins 17 points and 11 rebounds and Hale 15 points for the Tar Heels.

Arkansas had two future NBA players on its roster in Joe Kleine and Alvin Robertson, who delivered the pass to Balentine, who was a six-round NBA draft pick of the Sacramento Kings and played in the CBA.

Kleine had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Daryl Bedford 12 points, Leroy Sutton 11, Balentine 10 and Robertson 9 points and 10 assists in the victory.

Arkansas would end up finishing the season 25-7, 14-2 in Southwest Conference action, and ranked eighth nationally in the final AP regular season poll.

The Razorbacks lost 53-51 in overtime to Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

• • •

The King Cotton, founded by Travis Creed in 1982, will feature 16 teams from 8 states, including 5 from Arkansas in Benton, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Christian, Pine Bluff and White Hall.

There are some 30 blue-chip players in the three-day event this season and 35 former participants have or are currently playing in the NBA.

“It is a phenomenal group that we have this year and we are very proud of it,” Glover said. “Speaking to Mr. Creed, I had to ask him twice, but he said ‘Sam, I think you may have assembled the best King Cotton field of all time.

“Now Mr. Creed doesn’t just throw around that type of talk. So I was really humbled by that statement because we do work really hard at what we try to do to build upon the foundation that he has laid.

“Also we are standing on the shoulders of giants and you don’t want let the standard down at all. Soto be able to deliver that caliber of field to go along with a high quality event in the city of Pine Bluff means everything to us.”

• • •

Wednesday’s Games:

• Benton vs. McDonough (Ga.), 10 a.m.

• Pinson Valley (Ala.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 11:30 a.m.

• White Hall vs. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.), 1 p.m.

• Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), 2:30 p.m.

• Gonzaga College HS (Washington, D.C.) vs. St. Joseph Santa Maria (Calif.), 4 p.m.

• St. Francis Academy (Baltimore) vs. Booker T. Washington (Houston), 5:30 p.m.

• Pine Bluff vs. Duncanville (Texas), 7 p.n.

• Little Rock Central vs. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.), 8:45 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas