FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference Sam Pittman clarified what anyone who has had access to practice this week knew that one running back is nursing an injury and the other, reported out 2-4 weeks in some quarters, is completely healthy and been practicing.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders hasn’t practiced this week due to a swollen left knee and his status for Saturday is unknown. Rashod Dubinion is healthy and has been practicing all week and there’s no question to his status of playing on Saturday.

“R-Dub has been healthy all week,” Pittman said. “Rocket has a little bit of swelling on his knee. So we’re waiting to see exactly what that is. He’s getting looked at. He got looked at yesterday and he’s getting looked at today. We’re not positive where that will go at this point. I think I may know a little bit more even by our 2 o’clock meeting (with media) this afternoon.

“R-Dub healthy ready to go. Rocket we’re still waiting to find out exactly where he will be at for this week or even next week.”

Arkansas will host Kent State at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.