Pittman Issues Statement on Announced SEC Football Schedule

The University of Arkansas athletic department has released this statement from Head Coach Sam Pittman regarding today’s news from the SEC:

“The most important part of all of this is keeping our student-athletes healthy and safe. I think this plan accomplishes that while giving our players the chance to compete. I’m so appreciative of Hunter, Chancellor Steinmetz, Commissioner Sankey and administration from around the league and the SEC for their long hours and efforts to ensure our student-athletes are safe and healthy while getting the chance to compete this fall. Our staff is already working on plans to get our team ready to go. Our entire program is excited to know we’re going to play football starting September 26.”