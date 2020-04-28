Pittman’s connection with players showcased during NFL draft.

Over the weekend, Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman showed his support for his former offensive lineman at Georgia during the NFL draft.

Both Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson were picked in the first round. Thomas 4th overall by the Giants, and Wilson 29th overall by the Tennessee Titans.

The videos shared on social media over the weekend are just small examples of the bond Pittman has built with his former players at all his previous stops.

“Find something good about somebody, and let them know about it, and if you do, strike-up a good conversation and you can build from there,” Pittman said during an interview.

During the 2018 NFL Draft, Pittman, who was with the Georgia Bulldogs as their offensive line coach, attended former Hog Frank Ragnow’s draft party in Minnesota. Ragnow was drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Lions.