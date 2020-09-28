Podojil Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sophomore Razorback Anna Podojil was named Offensive Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday afternoon. Podojil put away two goals and dished out a pair of assists in Arkansas’ 4-1 win at Kentucky on Sunday night. This is the second SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of her career.

Podojil tallied the first Arkansas goal against the Wildcats after she gathered a loose ball near the top of the box and put a strike past the Kentucky goalie in the 8th-minute. After UK got one back from a penalty kick, the sophomore sent a ball across the box that Razorback forward Taylor Malham headed in for a 2-1 Arkansas lead.

Minutes later, Podojil dribbled down the left flank, sidestepped a Wildcat defender and beat the Kentucky ‘keeper to the far post as the Razorbacks went up 3-1 in the 54th-minute. Podojil and the Razorbacks sealed it after she knocked a ball to the middle of the 18 and freshman Ava Tankersley easily hit one to the back of the net in the final minute.

Podojil is coming off a freshman campaign in which she was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year, leading the Hogs with 14 goals. This was the third multi-goal game of her career.