Podojil Named USC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Anna Podojil was named Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the second honor for the rookie this season.

Podojil racked up four goals last week, including a hat trick in Arkansas’ 6-1 win against Mississippi State, and is tied for the league lead with 10 goals. The rookie has also recorded a point in 12 of 14 matches this season.

Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week yesterday for her fourth weekly conference honor this season.

