Podojil Named USC Player Of The Week

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Anna Podojil was named Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the second honor for the rookie this season.

Podojil racked up four goals last week, including a hat trick in Arkansas’ 6-1 win against Mississippi State, and is tied for the league lead with 10 goals. The rookie has also recorded a point in 12 of 14 matches this season.

Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week yesterday for her fourth weekly conference honor this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Pig Trail Video

Hog Football Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss