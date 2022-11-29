FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor.

Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam, which finished with the Reef Tournament Championship. Starting in all three games and playing the most minutes among Razorbacks (105), Poffenbarger averaged 12.3 points, a team-leading 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The Middletown, Maryland native tallied a career-high 15 points with nine rebounds against Clemson, as well as a career best six assists in the championship game against No. 25 Kansas State. Her most notable performance was her defense against the Wildcats, holding Gaby Gregory (top 10 scorer in the nation) to just five points.

Eight games into the season, Poffenbarger has made an impact on all areas of the floor. She has averaged 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while logging nine total blocks and 17 assists. Poffenbarger has tallied three double-digit scoring games and has logged 5+ rebounds in all eight contests.

This marks the second consecutive year head coach Mike Neighbors has had a student-athlete honored as SEC Freshman of the Week.

Arkansas women’s basketball has commenced the season 8-0, marking the best start during the Neighbors era. The start also matches a best for the program since 2016. Arkansas will look to improve upon its hot start, hosting Troy on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.