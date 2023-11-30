BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Nothing lifts the spirits like a road win over the No. 15 team in the country in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Taliah Scott had a game-high 24 points and Saylor Poffenbarger’s double-double of 13 points and a school-record 23 rebounds led Arkansas to a 71-58 victory over No. 15 Florida State in Tallahassee.

Samara Spencer, a Florida native like Scott, added 15 points, including going over the 1,000 career point mark and Makayla Daniels added 10.

That all helped the Razorbacks (7-1) bounce back from a disappointing 74-58 loss to Marquette, who led Arkansas by 28 points at one point.

“It was our best performance of the year, obviously Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “It was inspired by all the good things happening back in Fayetteville.



“We watched that game (the Arkansas men’s 80-75 win over Duke) last night and cheered every thing on and we can’t wait to get home and celebrate with the Razorbacks.”

It also was a nice boost headed into Sunday’s 2 p.m. home game with No. 2 UCLA, where the Razorbacks are having a red out.

“I think they earned some confidence tonight,” Neighbors said. “You can’t go into a game like this, and you certainly can’t go into one like we face on Sunday, without just a little bit of confidence and a little bit of swagger.

“I think it will help with everything we are doing and I hope it energizes our crowd to give us a crowd like…I’m not saying we are going to sell that place out or white it out like the men did last night, but if you are not doing anything on Sunday , the last several times we have had a top-ranked team, we have had an amazing crowd and it has been a huge difference for us.”



Florida State (5-2) came into the game averaging 88 points a game with all five starters in double figures and having already beaten SEC programs Tennessee and Florida.

“To hold that team to 28 percent (field goal shooting), with a 57 percent fourth quarter mind you, is unbelievable,” Neighbors said. “And then our defense led to offense. I thought we were very poised tonight.”

Both teams struggled from the field earlier with Arkansas starting 3 of 15 from the field and Florida State 4 of 14.

In fact, at point Spencer was 3 of 4 and the rest of the Razorbacks 1 of 20 at one point.

“We got off to a little slow start, turned it over a few more times and then settled in,” Neighbors said.

Poffenbarger’s deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Razorbacks a 28-26 lead at intermission.

Arkansas took total control in the third quarter by scoring 24 of the stanza’s 30-points, including 11 unanswered ones.



Poffenbarger’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left in the third quarter gave Arkansas a 52-32 lead, its largest advantage of the game.

“That’s video game numbers,” Neighbors said. “And 19 defensive ones, that just jumps off the charts at you. But her effort was great, she didn’t play a lot of minutes and she has got a really good approach to it and understands that is his role.

“She values her role and she knows her team is counting on it.”

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas