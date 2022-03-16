FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft to return for another season at Arkansas.

Pool led the team with 125 tackles and tied for the most tackles for loss with 7.5 in 2021. But this is the first season he won’t be playing alongside Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry. They weren’t only two other outstanding linebackers, but also very good friends of Pool.

“Yeah, first off, it’s weird just not having some of your closest friends at practice,” Pool said. “But now that I’m like the older guy it’s fun because I get to step into a leadership role and I’m kind of doing my best to work on that and continue to lead these young guys.”

Arkansas brought in Alabama transfer Drew Sanders, a former five-star recruit, to help at linebacker. Pool likes what he has seen so far.

“He’s extremely talented,” Pool said. “He’s got a lot of intangibles and I think that he wants to be good and he works really hard. Whenever you put all those things together, you’re going to have a guy that’s going to be successful. We’ve got a lot of good talent in our room and just to have him come in and teach us little things he’s learned, it’s been good.”

Chris Paul Jr. has been working at first-team linebacker so far next to Pool. The Hogs also have two true freshmen who are getting plenty of reps in practice in Kaden Henley and Jordan Crook. Mani Powell is another true freshman who has great promise, but is coming off a torn ACL suffered at Fayetteville High School so he’s still not practicing.

“Yes, those guys that came in like you said are doing an extremely good job,” Pool said. “It’s kind of a credit to, like you said, Grant and Hayden leaving that legacy behind. I feel like our room has just kind of taken that next step now where we know the expectations of how to play good football at linebacker. So now these young guys are starting to watch us and be like, ‘Hey, this is the standard and if we’re not playing up to that we don’t deserve our playing time.’ You can tell guys are very eager to get on the field and work on their craft.”

A walk-on who is running second-team linebacker is Jackson Woodard. He is someone who took the same route to Arkansas as Morgan did and it may be on the verge of paying off.

“I think Jackson made one of the biggest strides from last season to spring ball,” Pool said. “You can just see the way he’s flying around the field. He’s got an extra step. He’s working on his speed. He’s a strong guy. I’m actually really proud of the past couple of days I’ve seen him play. Just excited to see his growth and continuing to see what he does throughout the spring.”

The Razorbacks will return to the practice field today before taking some time off for spring break.