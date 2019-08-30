Portland State Will Give Arkansas Its Best Shot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas opens its season on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Portland State arrived at Razorback Stadium at 4 p.m. on Thursday. They didn’t get to practice due to work being done on the field, but they did get to see the locker room and the stadium.

Arkansas is a big favorite over the Vikings who finished 4-7 in 2018. The Hogs also have a big game against Ole Miss next week, but Chad Morris said forget the notion his team will be looking ahead.

“No, not at all,” Morris said Wednesday. “Not with the season we came off last year, you don’t overlook anybody. It’s not about who we play, it’s about how we play. I shared with them today in our team meeting, I’m far more concerned about their preparation and how they continue to prepare, regardless of who we play and the magnitude of the game on Saturday. It’s about preparation today and that’s been our focus. Our guys have had great preparation to this point and I expect that today.”

Portland State had an explosive offense last season averaging 27.5 points per game. They averaged 194.3 yards per game on the ground and 199.4 through the air. It’s one that is different than some of the SEC schools the Razorbacks will face later. John Chavis has said the Hogs will likely play a lot of base defense in this game. He explained why as well.

“They play a lot of 12 personnel, they play two tight ends,” Chavis said. “The thing about it is you never know where they’re gonna be. They’ll be in two tight ends and they’ll be in empty in the backfield. They mix it up and give you a lot of formations. They play a lot of big personnel. They run a little bit of option. They’ve got two quarterbacks they play in almost every game. It will be interesting to see what their plan is.

“Certainly there’s some things we’re gonna do because of who we are and then we’ve got to find out how they’re gonna try to attack us and we may have to make adjustments as we go. We will play some base personnel for sure.”

The most noted Viking on offense is senior tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. He caught 28 passes for 580 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

“He’s a really good player,” Chavis said. “He has NFL talent there’s no doubt about that. That’s nothing we’re not accustomed to. When you play against the SEC teams you play against that type of talent each week. He’s a really good player and I think he will up having a long career in the NFL.”

In addition to Chavis, Taumoepeau has impressed senior linebacker Scoota Harris.

“The tight end is a really good player,” Harris said. “Their best player. They like to get him the ball as much as they can. They run. They’ve got some very good decent running backs so they run the option a lot with those guys. But they’re kind of balanced throughout. I think they run the ball more than they pass.”

The top two quarterbacks on the depth chart are a pair of juniors. Davis Alexander is listed as the starter. In 2018, he completed 126 of 238 passes for 1,786 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also was second on the team in rushing with 112 carries (most on team) for 424 yards and 12 touchdowns. Backup is Jalani Eason who completed 21 of 40 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 59 times for 362 yards and three scores.

Morris talked about how his young team will face an experienced one Saturday afternoon.

“Portland State is experienced,” Morris said. “They’re one of the more experienced teams. They have eight offensive and nine defensive starters back, and they have nothing to lose. They’re coming in here. They’re going to be ready to go. They’re going to pull tricks out, specials out. They have nothing to lose. They’re excited about traveling here. And I think that we’re going to get their absolute best.

“As I’ve said before, many times last year, it’s about how well we can execute, how well we can play to our potential one play at a time in game 1. And it doesn’t matter who we play. It’s always how we play. I’m excited to watch this team play. I want to see us play fast. I want to see us play physical. And I want to see us play to our standard going into year 2.”

Portland State’s defense is a scrappy one. They gave up 36.2 points per game and allowed 419.3 yards per game in 2018. Arkansas’ Joe Craddock has watched a lot of film of Portland State’s defense.

“Portland State plays extremely hard,” Craddock said. “You turn on the film against Oregon, Nevada, their biggest games I guess you could say last year and they’re competing. They’re getting after it. It didn’t seem like against Oregon they were very shy to be there. They came in ready to play. They were bouncing around making tackles. It was a 14-0 game, I think, midway through the second quarter in the Oregon game. They play extremely hard. They’re very long at corner. I mean, every corner on their depth chart is 6-2 plus. They play a little bit of a funky style of defense in terms of you don’t see it a whole lot. So we’ve got to do a good job. Like I’ve always said, in first games you’ve got to make a lot of adjustments. There’s probably going to be something they’re going to show in Game One this year that they didn’t show all of last year.

“We’ve got to stay confident, stay calm and make the proper adjustments and do what we’ve got to do. They do a good job of mixing coverages as well. Ben’s going to have to do a good job, whether it’s pre-snap read or post-snap read, because they do a good job of disguising some of their coverages. It’ll be a really good challenge for us. We’ve got to match their intensity early and establish what we want to do offensively.”

Senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim is one of the players who Portland State will be responsible for keeping out of its backfield Saturday evening. He talked about what the Vikings do on the offensive line.

“They’re like a dual-blocking scheme,” Agim said. “They’ll have man protection on one side and basically have slide on the other side. Basically you just have to penetrate and try to make the 1-on-1 plays when you get the 1-on-1.”

Though he isn’t a starter, Portland State’s offensive line has John Krahn who at 6-foot-10, 410-pounds is a big player in any conference or league. Agim doesn’t know if he will go up against Krahn during the game, but if he does he will be ready.

“I’m not shying away from anything at all,” Agim said. “If he comes to me I’m going to handle what I need to handle. But no, I’m not shying away at all.”

On the other side of the football, sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods talked about what he has seen from the Portland State secondary.

“Lot of man coverage, especially when you get into the red zone,” Woods said. “Lot of one high safety, things that we can take advantage of for sure…especially with our size this year. We are excited.”

Arkansas’ starting quarterback senior Ben Hicks has a lot of respect for Portland State’s defense based off what he has seen.

“They’re very talented and they play hard,” Hicks said. “They play an awkward scheme how they play but their defensive structure is but they play hard. You know they are going to come out here and play hard on Saturday. We’ve got to match that intensity and I think we will. I think we are prepared for that.

What is unorthodox about their defense?

“How they approach the line of scrimmage, their fronts, just strange,” Hicks said. “We’ve got some stuff for it. We are excited for the challenge.”

One person responsible for protecting Hicks and the quarterbacks as well as blocking the Vikings is junior center Ty Clary. He talked about Hicks’ statement Portland State does some awkward things up front.

“I think that’s a great way to describe it, is awkward on defense,” Clary said.

“They’ve got four D-linemen and they’ve almost always moved up a linebacker, so it’s pretty much five D-linemen every play, which is pretty unusual. I’ve never seen it in high school or college, so it’s actually been pretty neat getting to learn the defense.”

Clary also offered up some additional thoughts on Portland State’s defense.

“We see a lot of things in Portland State,” Clary said. “Obviously every team has defensive flaws and every team has defensive strengths, but we’re going to focus on the flaws and really try to work them.”

Arkansas and Portland State will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.