Postgame Pressers: Sam Pittman and players react to being bowl eligible

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas has earned their sixth win of the season on Saturday, defeating Mississippi State in dramatic fashion 31-28 to become bowl eligible.

The Razorbacks led a 75-yard game-winning drive with just under 2:30 left in the fourth quarter capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson. The Bulldogs raced down the field and had a chance to tie the game up as time expired, but missed the 41-yard field goal.

Arkansas is headed to the postseason and you can watch Sam Pittman and the player’s full postgame press conferences to see how they reacted and what this means for their program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play