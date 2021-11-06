Postgame Pressers: Sam Pittman and players react to being bowl eligible

Arkansas has earned their sixth win of the season on Saturday, defeating Mississippi State in dramatic fashion 31-28 to become bowl eligible.

The Razorbacks led a 75-yard game-winning drive with just under 2:30 left in the fourth quarter capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson. The Bulldogs raced down the field and had a chance to tie the game up as time expired, but missed the 41-yard field goal.

Arkansas is headed to the postseason and you can watch Sam Pittman and the player’s full postgame press conferences to see how they reacted and what this means for their program.