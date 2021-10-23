Postgame Pressers: Watch Sam Pittman and players discuss big win over UAPB

After dropping their last three games, the Arkansas Razorbacks returned to their winning ways, defeating the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 45-3 on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The game marked a historic piece of Hog history as the first time Arkansas has played an in-state opponent since 1994. Arkansas (5-3) now heads into their bye week before playing Mississippi State on Saturday Nov. 6 at home.

Hear from Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman and his players in their full postgame press conferences after their dominating win against the Golden Lions.