The Arkansas baseball team couldn’t finish out the sweep against Mississippi State as the Diamond Hogs fell to the Bulldogs 5-3 in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the first time since 2015 that this series between these two teams hasn’t ended in a sweep. Arkansas still took the overall series over MSU 2-1 and will now turn their attention to Central Arkansas and Florida this week.

Watch Dave Van Horn discuss Sunday’s loss and the series against Mississippi State in this postgame press conference.