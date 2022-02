The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks only mustered three hits as they fell to No. 6 Stanford 5-0 at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Texas.

It was a rough start for true freshman pitcher Hagen Smith, he went 2.1IP, allowing six hits, three earned runs and walking two batters.

The Diamond Hogs battled back in their second game of Sunday’s double header against Louisiana.

Watch Arkansas’ post game press conferences as they wrapped up the Karbach Round Rock Classic.