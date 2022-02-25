The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Indiana 5-2 as they opened up the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Texas Friday night.

Senior pitcher Connor Noland was dialed in for the Diamond Hogs. Noland threw six innings, recording ten strikeouts and just one earned run.

Robert Moore led the team with two RBIs as third baseman, Cayden Wallace, went a perfect 4-4 at the plate in the win. Hear from Arkansas head coach, Dave Van Horn, as well as Wallace and Noland on their victory.

Next up for Arkansas is a huge matchup against No. 6 Stanford on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. (CST).