The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Mississippi State in their regular season finale on Sunday night, toppling the Bulldogs 87-79 on the road.

With the win, the Razorbacks secured the 8-seed in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and will face 9th-seeded Missouri in the second round Thursday at noon. The winner will face top-seeded South Carolina on Friday.

Watch Mike Neighbors and his players’ post-game press conference after their victory over Mississippi State.