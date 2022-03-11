The Arkansas Razorbacks are moving on to the semifinals at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament after defeating LSU 79-67 on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Arkansas was led by Au’Diese Toney who recorded a double-double, 22 points and ten rebounds, in the win. JD Notae added 19 in the victory. It’s Arkansas’ third time defeating the Tigers this season.

Hear from Eric Musselman and the Hogs after their big win and how they are preparing for their semifinal matchup Saturday against Texas A&M.