The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their tear through the toughest opponents in the SEC as they upset No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The 18th-ranked Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC) now move into a tie for 2nd place in the conference standings alongside the Wildcats and Tennessee.

Watch Eric Musselman’s postgame press conferences, as well as Stanley Umude and JD Notae’s postgame press conference (below), as they react to the Hogs’ big win.