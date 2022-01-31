Arkansas’ leading scorer, JD Notae, is ready for revenge. A native a Covington, Georgia, Notae was never offered a basketball scholarship to the University of Georgia. He plans on showing the Bulldogs what they missed out on when the Hogs play UGA on the road Wednesday night.

The last school Arkansas played this season that didn’t recruit Notae was Mercer. He grew up watching the Bears and going to their basketball camps. When the Hogs played Mercer in early November, Notae scored 30 points and added seven steals. He shot the ball 26 times that game, nearly half of the teams total attempts in that game. He is ready to score at will and make two teams regret not extending a roster spot to one of the most talented scorers in the SEC.

Watch Notae and Eric Musselman’ full press conferences (below) from Monday afternoon previewing their matchup against Georgia.