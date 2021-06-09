Previewing NC State baseball with the Voice of the Wolfpack

The Arkansas Razorbacks square off against North Carolina State starting Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in the NCAA Super Regional with a spot at the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

The Hogs defeated Nebraska, the Big Ten regular season champions, in dramatic fashion in the regional final. But now, Arkansas faces what could be an even tougher test in the 16th-ranked Wolfpack.

NC State rolled through the Ruston Regional, defeating Alabama and then No. 17 Louisiana Tech twice to punch their ticket to the super regional.

The Wolfpack is a team playing their best baseball in past two months and head to Fayetteville with a head of steam.

The Voice of Wolfpack baseball, Andrew Sanders, sat down with PTN to breakdown NC State: their best strengths, their season turnaround and the biggest weakness that Arkansas can exploit to help punch their ticket to the College World Series.