By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — More details have emerged regarding former Arkansas star Jordan Walsh‘s 4-year, $7.6 million rookie contract with the Boston Celtics, including terms for the first two years of the deal that guarantee the Razorbacks one-and-done will earn just more than $3 million, according to a source.

Walsh is guaranteed to earn just less than $1.12 million in ’23-24 and just more than $1.89 million in ’24-25.

The Celtics’ ogranization owns team options in years three (just more than $2.22 million in ’25-26) and four (just less than $2.41 million in ’26-27).

However, in year three of the deal the team option is not 100% as the first $200,000 is automatically guaranteed to Walsh with an additional $1,000,000 guaranteed if he’s still under contract with the Celtics’ on opening day. Just like with all non-guaranteed NBA contracts, the entire $2.22 million deal in year three becomes fully guaranteed if Walsh remains under contract by Jan. 7, 2026. The fourth year of the deal is 100% a team option with the Jan. 7 deadline making the entire $2.41 million fully guaranteed if Walsh is still under his original rookie contract with the team by that date.

Walsh, technically selected by Sacramento with the 38th pick (early second round) and immediately traded to Boston during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, was the Celtics’ lone draft addition this year.

He recently starred in the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 16.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.8 turnovers while shooting 43.2% from the field, including an impressive 40.7% from 3, and 78.9% from the free throw line.