Pro Hogs Practicing at Prospects While Season Remains Canceled

It’s been about three months since the Major League Baseball season was canceled. Once they got the news, many of the players returned home and waited for word to come back and play some form of a baseball season.

They’re all still waiting.

Jalen Beeks, a former Razorback and current pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, says, “I’m a baseball player. I want to play baseball. I want to pitch. That’s where I feel comfortable and at home.”

That home is now NWA Prospects Baseball in Springdale, Arkansas. Many of the current, future and former Diamond Hogs have been working out there regularly while baseball is away.

“Bubba Carpenter has set us up with some catchers,” says Beeks. “We’ve got guys taking live hacks off of us. Just to stay in shape. It’s a pretty awesome facility. It’s great they’ve helped us out a lot.”

However, several of the Pro Hogs at the facility say it’s difficult not knowing what to prepare for with the MLB negotiations still up in the air.

“I hate it,” says Zach Jackson of the Toronto Blue Jays. “I’m such a black and white person like I need clarity on everything. So this has been frustrating just not knowing an official date or what the plan is.”

Jake Reindl is currently in the Chicago Cubs organization and says, “We need to come to some common ground before we do irreparable damage to the sport. Whether that’s the owners giving a little bit or players giving a little bit more. I think we need to figure out something soon before this season’s gone.”

But while it is a frustrating time, the Pro Hogs say it does help a bit to know they’re going through it together.

“We’ve been talking throughout it all and to finally get this started up and at least feel like we’re getting close to something is good,” says Grant Koch of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Outside of practicing, the guys say they’re spending a lot of time with family and friends. Which is great and all, but they’re ready to get back to work.

“I am not an inside person,” says Beeks. “I do not like it I am ready to get back in playing. I’m sure everybody else is the same way. We’re ready to get going and as soon as they give the all go ahead I’m going. I’m out. I’m going to go get ready for a season.”