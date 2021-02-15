Pro Hoop Hogs report: Beverley earns his 1st Player of the Week honor, Portis ballin’ & more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers attempts to pass around the defense of Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers during a 129-96 Clippers win over the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on January 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley had a big game on Sunday with 16 points (5-of-8 field goals, including 4-of-6 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 20 minutes to help lead his Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beverley (6-1 guard) also reached a milestone on Sunday as his final basket of the game — a 23-foot three-pointer with 8:31 remaining in the 3rd quarter, a shot Beverley turned away from before it went in so he could look at the Cavs’ bench a la Stephen Curry — got him to the 4,000-point career scoring mark, and the win capped off a perfect 3-0 week with Beverley back in the starting lineup for all 3 games after he missed the previous 8 games due to knee soreness (the Clippers went 4-4 in that stretch).

For his Sunday performance, his reaching a career scoring milestone, and for an unbeaten week due in large part to his return to the court, Beverley has earned the Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor. It’s his first PHH POW honor in 2020-21.

Beverley has started 19 times while having sat out 9 games for the Clippers (20-8 for the third-best record in the Western Conference). He has a Player Efficiency Rating of 13.40. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Anotnio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against OKC), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.3 points. 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, including 43.6% from 3, and 77.8% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 block.

Linked here is a highlight of Beverley’s milestone triple against the Cavs as well as a portion of his post-game interview last week …

Here’s my exchange with Patrick Beverley on him reaching 4,000 points and his no-look 3-pointer. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/f0Bgkp1t8O — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 15, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) had a season-high-matching 21 points (9-of-14 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw), 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in 28 minuts off the bench Sunday in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 1114-109 road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Bucks closed the week with with a 1-3 record while playing all four games on the road. Milwaukee currently holds the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 16-11. Portis ranks 30th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 20.96. Portis — recipient of four PHH POW honors in ’20-21, including the previous three — has played in all 27 games (with one start) and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds (ranks 32nd in the NBA), and 1.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field, including 47.5% from 3, and 67.9% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 19.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 18 games (including four games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

Linked here is a highlight reel of Portis’ big production games against the Thunder last week …

Bobby with energy off the bench:



21 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL | 64% FG pic.twitter.com/dIw7PJnHz5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 15, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) made his 9th, 10th, and 11th consecutive starts for Chicago last week as the Bulls went 1-2. In his most productive game of the week, Gafford had 10 points (4-of-4 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws), 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 15 minutes in a 105-101 loss against the Wizards. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two, ranks 63rd in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 17.71. He’s played in 23 of Chicago’s 25 games this season, scoring in double figures four times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, 12 points in a win over New York, and the aforementioned 10 points in a loss against Washington). Gafford is averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 14.3 minutes per game while shooting 67.1% from the field and 67.6% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks. The Bulls are 10-15, including 4-7 with Gafford in the starting lineup as he has been filling in for regular starting big man Wendell Carter, Jr., who has been out of the lineup with an injury.

Linked here is a Gafford dunk highlight and a Gafford blocked shot of Zion Williamson highlight from last week’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans …

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played in 1 of Philadelphia’s 3 games last week as the 76ers went 1-2, including a 120-111 road loss against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday during which Joe played a total of 2 minutes off the bench and finished with 3 points (1-of-1 field goal from 3) and 1 assist while tallying a boxscore +/- of plus-3. Joe has made 17 of his last 34 three-point attempts (50%), and on the season he is now 20-of-50 from 3 (40%). Joe has a Player Efficiency Rating of 11.06. His heaviest game action and best production came a month ago when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and 5-of-5 free throws. On the season, Joe has played in 14 games for Philadelphia (18-9 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.6% from the field, including 40% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Joe has nearly as many blocked shots (4) and steals (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season. Joe has won the PHH POW honor twice so far in ’20-21.

Linked here are highlights of Joe’s bucket and assist against the Suns last week …

Hogs great & 76ers rookie SG Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 w/3 pts (1-1 FG from 3) & 1 ast in 2 mins off the bench in Philadelphia's 120-111 road loss vs. the Phoenix Suns on Saturday … Zai has made 17 of his last 34 three-pt shot attempts (50%) and he's 20-of-50 from 3 (40%) on the szn pic.twitter.com/N8nB2LSKJl — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 14, 2021

Nice dime off the P&R for Hogs great & 76ers rookie SG Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 in Philadelphia's 120-111 road loss against Phoenix Suns on Saturday … Zai finished w/3 pts (1-1 FG from 3) and 1 ast in 2 mins … pic.twitter.com/yAUft7F9kW — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 14, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) played in 2 of Houston’s 4 games last week as the Rockets went 0-4. In the 2 road games he played in — losses against New Orleans and New York — Jones combined for 1 point (0-of-4 field goals, including 0-of-3 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in a collective 11 minutes off the bench. Jones has played in 16 games for the Rockets, scoring in double-figures three times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 13.61, and he’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 11.2 minutes per game while shooting a 50% from the field, including 47.2% from 3, and 52.2% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are strong considering he’s an undrafted free agent rookie — 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. The Rockets are 11-15 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November, and he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games).