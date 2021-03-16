Pro Hoop Hogs report: Joe’s strong G-League playoff run earns him 3rd Pro Hog Player of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe (7) grabs a rebound in front of guard Dakota Mathias (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe didn’t get to go home during the NBA all-star break like most of the league’s players, but instead Joe was assigned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ G-League development team for a handful of games over the break.

Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) made the most of the opportunity and flourished in the three-game G-League playoffs last week in Orlando, Fla., earning him Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honors as he averaged 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 43.8% field goal shooting (including 39.3% from 3), and 87.5% free throw shooting while leading the Delaware Blue Coats to the G-League title game.

Joe returned to the Sixers over the weekend in time to record 5 points (2-of-5 field goals, including 1-of-4 from 3 ) and 1 rebound in 7 minutes off the bench Sunday in the teams’ 134-99 home win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Joe has made 21 of his last 49 three-point shot attempts (42.9%), and he has a Player Efficiency Rating of 9.88. His heaviest game action and best production came in January when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points against Atlanta) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and made 5-of-5 free throws.

On the season, Joe has played in 21 games for Philadelphia (27-12 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 11.8 minutes per game while shooting 36.9% from the field, including 37.5% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal. Joe has more steals (7) and nearly as many blocked shots (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season, and his defensive play has been cited as a plus more than once by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. Joe has won the PHH POW honor three times so far in ’20-21.

Linked here are a couple of highlights from Joe’s performances in the G-League last week and against the Spurs on Sunday …

Hogs great Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 w/gm-high 28 pts (9-18 FGs, incl 7-15 from 3, & 2-2 FTs), 4 rbs, 3 asts to lead Delaware Blue Coats to NBA G-League playoff semis w/124-103 win Mon over the Austin Spurs … Zai gets the smash-&-1 here … G-League assignment during all star break pic.twitter.com/yEhuPZKakX — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 9, 2021

Hogs great & 76ers rookie G Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 w/5 pts (2-5 FGs, incl 1-4 from 3) and 1 reb in 7 mins off the bench in Philadelphia's 134-99 home win Sunday over the San Antonio Spurs … pic.twitter.com/Tz65oVpNFG — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 15, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) remains one of the top reserves in the NBA as he constinues to provides energy, production, and efficiency off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks. Portis and the Bucks played twice last week following the all star break — wins over the New York Knicks (134-101) and the Washington Wizards (125-119) — as he averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1,0 steal in the two victories while shooting a combined 8-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from 3, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line for Milwaukee (25-14 for the third best record in the Eastern Conference). Portis — he’s earned five PHH POW honors this season — Portis ranks 41st in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 19.44. He’s played in all 37 games (with 2 starts) and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds (ranks 38th in the NBA), and 1.1 assists in 21.4 minutes per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field, including 48.9% from 3 (ranks 2nd in the NBA), and 71.4% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 18.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 23 games (including four games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

Linked here is a highlight of a Portis buzzer-beating triple against the Wizards on Saturday …

Hogs great & Bucks F Bobby Portis @BPortistime w/14 pts (5-12 FGs, incl 4-8 from 3), 8 rbs, 1 ast, 1 stl in 22 mins Saturday in Milwaukee's 125-119 road win over the Washington Wizards … BP beat the end-of-1st-Q horn with this triple … pic.twitter.com/q0OAwcM8lT — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 14, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) had his two-way contract waived by Houston on March 8, but a few days later he was signed to a 10-day contract by the Rockets. Jones played in two games last week, including a 134-107 home loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday during which Jones had 14 points (5-of-7 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 0-of-3 free throws), 3 assists, and 1 rebound in 12 minutes off the bench. Jones has played in 24 games for the Rockets (with 1 start), scoring in double-figures five times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 11.99, and he’s averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 11.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the field, including 38.6% from 3, and 61.7% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. The Rockets are 11-26 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November.

Linked here is a highlight of Jones’ close-range bank shot over the Celtics’ 7-5 Tacko Fall …

Hogs great & Rockets rookie G Mason Jones @masonjones2 had 14 pts (5-7 FGs, incl 4-5 from 3, & 0-3 FTs), 2 asts, 1 rb in 12 mins off the bench Sunday in Houston's 134-107 home loss against the Boston Celtics … Mase gets this bucket over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall … pic.twitter.com/8fF1gEZeJQ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 15, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) played only once last week for Chicago as he finished with 4 points (2-of-2 field goals), 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 10 minutes off the bench in the Bulls’ 127-105 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday, March 11. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two of the ’20-21 season, ranks 62nd in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 17.77. He’s played in 27 of Chicago’s 37 games this season, scoring in double figures four times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, 12 points in a win over New York, and 10 points in a loss against Washington). Gafford is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 13.0 minutes per game while shooting 67.5% from the field and 67.5% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks. The Bulls are 17-20, including 4-7 with Gafford in the starting lineup as he had made 11 consecutive starts while filling in for regular starting big man Wendell Carter, Jr., who had been out of the lineup with an injury from late January through mid-February.

Linked here is a highlight of Gafford dunking on Sixers center Dwight Howard …

Hogs great & Bulls F Daniel Gafford @Dan_G33 pounded one home on Dwight Howard's head Thursday night … https://t.co/7LmMsdvacd — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 12, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) continues to deal with knee soreness and played only briefly in one game last week, finishing with 3 points and 1 block in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 130-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, March 11. A two-time winner of the PHH POW honor, Beverley has started in all 29 games that he’s played in while having sat out 12 games for the Clippers (26-15 for the fourth-best record in the Western Conference). The three-time NBA All Defensive team honoree has a Player Efficiency Rating of 13.18. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Antonio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against Oklahoma City), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.3 points. 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.2% from the field, including 42.0% from 3, and 79.5% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks.