By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — In what may turn out to be his breakout game in the NBA, former Arkansas star guard and Charlotte rookie Nick Smith, Jr., scored 17 of his career-high 19 points in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter to give his Hornets a chance to knock off the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Smith (6-5 guard, native of Jacksonville) began his scoring explosion with a change-of-direction runner in the paint to pull his team within 86-73 at the 9:59 mark, then Smith made five (5) three-point field goals spanning 5:29 of fourth-quarter game clock — from 8:54 to 3:25 left to play — to pull the Hornets within a one-possession deficit, 97-94.

Denver eventually pulled away to win the game, 102-95, but Smith established several milestone’s with his performance that thrilled the Hornets’ home crowd in attendance: His 19 points (6-of-12 field goals, including 5-of-7 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) established his career-high in scoring; the 17 fourth-quarter points is tied with Utah’s Keyonte George for most points scored by an NBA rookie in any quarter this season; the five made fourth-quarter triples are the most by an NBA rookie in any quarter this season, and they’re the most in any quarter by a Hornets rookie since the 1990s.

Smith also recorded 3 rebounds, 2 assists, his first NBA drawn charge, and a boxscore plus-6 in his 25 minutes against the reigning world champion Nuggets.

For his performance, Smith has earned Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week recognition, marking his second such honor this season. He was also named PHH Rookie of the Preseason.

His clutch fourth-quarter shooting against Denver was just the latest for Smith in a string of competitive games (NOT garbage time) as in four such contests (against Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, and now Denver) he shot a combined 8-of-11 from distance (72.7%) in the final periods of those close-call games.

Smith ranks 10th among NBA rookies in scoring in the month of December as he’s averaging 10.3 points per game this month. He’s only played in 12 games on the season, averaging 6.1 points in 11.2 minutes while shooting 46.7% from the field, including 48.4% from 3, and 2-of-2 for 100% at the free throw line. His per-36-minute averages are 19.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Here’s a quick recap of what the other 10 Pro Hoop Hogs accomplished in week 9 of the ’23-24 NBA regular season … Big man Bobby Portis had his fifth double-double of the season (23 points and 11 rebounds) in the Bucks’ win over the Knicks on Sat., Dec. 23; big man Daniel Gafford started and had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 steals, and a boxscore plus-9 in the Wizards’ 118-117 road win over Portland on Dec. 21; guard Isaiah Joe had 11 points in the Thunder’s 134-115 home win over the Clippers on Dec. 21; guard Moses Moody scored 7 second-half points (he finished with 10 points and a boxscore plus-3) in the Warriors’ 132-126 overtime home win over the Boston Celtics on Dec. 20 as GSW overcame a 17-point deficit; big man Jaylin Williams had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and a boxscore plus-4 in the Thunder’s 134-115 home win over the Clippers on Dec. 21; rookie guard Anthony Black started and had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steall, 1 block in the Magic’s 117-110 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 23; guard Patrick Beverley had 9 points and 3 rebounds in the 76ers’ 119-112 road loss vs. the Heat on Dec. 25; guard Stanley Umude as well as rookie guards Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh did not participate in NBA games last week as all three are currently playing in the G-League.