Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis closes April with back to back double-doubles

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis closed out April with back-to-back double-doubles on Thursday and Friday, and in doing so he has earned Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honors.
Portis (6-10 forward / center and Little Rock native) had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in 24 minutes in Milwaukee’s 143-136 loss at Houston on Thursday, then he followed up that performance with 16 points (7-10 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), a season-high-matching 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and 1 assist in 28 minutes in a starting role on Friday in the Bucks’ 108-98 road win over the team that drafted Portis in 2015, the Chicago Bulls. Portis — he picked up his 9th PHH POW honor this season — is currently second in NBA three-point shooting percentage (47.9%). He averages 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and his Player Efficiency Rating of 19.97 ranks 41st in the leauge. Portis has 11 double-doubles on the season, of which 6 were recorded in April.
Portis highlights against Chicago on Friday …https://twitter.com/Bucks/status/1388342665805139970?s=20
* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 center and El Dorado native) continues to play well as a Washington Wizard, and last week he helped the team to a 2-2 record, including a 122-93 road win Friday over the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which Gafford contributed 13 points (6-of-7 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws), 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal in 22 minutes. In his 15 games with Washington since being traded from Chicago, Gafford has averaged 10.7 points (68.0% shooting from the field), 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game as the Wizards have gone 12-3 with him in the lineup. Gafford — he’s earned 5 PHH POW honors this season — has a Player Efficiency Rating of 21.74 that ranks 23rd in the NBA.
Highlights of the Wizards’ “best blocks in the month of April” (mostly swats authored by Gafford) …https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1388954950047252482?s=20
* Former Arkansas stars and Philadelphia 76ers rookie 6-4 guards Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones played sparingly last week as each made appearances in games. Joe played in 3 of the Sixers’ 4 games last week (wins over Oklahoma City and Atlanta twice) and finished with a combined 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in a collective 19 minutes. Jones played once (against OKC on Monday) and finished with 2 points and 1 steal in 6 minutes.
Highlights from Joe’s game against Atlanta on Wednesday …https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1387595305907068932?s=20
* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) remains out after suffering a hand injury that required surgery, and combined with a knee injury he has played only twice in the last seven weeks.